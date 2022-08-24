Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Price Down 6.1%

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.32 and last traded at $44.44. Approximately 8,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 490,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLCE shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Children’s Place Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $587.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at Children’s Place

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.86). Children’s Place had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The business had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,007. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

