Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,296,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 163,982 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Chevron worth $211,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 57.6% during the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 32.8% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 33,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.26. 276,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,752,388. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.67.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,537,566 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

