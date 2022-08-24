Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHTR. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Charter Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $621.47.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $432.06 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $407.75 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $461.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.69.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 31.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,624,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 291.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 17.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

