Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Gap Up to $193.11

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $193.11, but opened at $203.97. Chart Industries shares last traded at $203.97, with a volume of 3,519 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTLS. Barclays boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.60.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 165.29 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.34 and a 200 day moving average of $174.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,863,000 after buying an additional 46,012 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,389,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,627,000 after buying an additional 31,808 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 57.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,425,000 after purchasing an additional 436,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.