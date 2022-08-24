Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Shares Gap Down to $3.04

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.04, but opened at $2.90. Charge Enterprises shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 1,417 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Charge Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 24th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other Charge Enterprises news, COO Craig Harper-Denson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $55,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 22.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRGE. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the first quarter worth $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the second quarter worth $109,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the second quarter worth $120,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the second quarter worth $58,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

