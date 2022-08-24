ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of CHX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.15. 1,521,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,286. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 2.68. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $28.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 113.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 218.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ChampionX by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

