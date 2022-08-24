Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CERT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of Certara stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,160. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -271.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91. Certara has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Activity at Certara

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.46 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Andrew Schemick acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $416,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 517,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,617,356.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $104,356,784.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,609,574.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Andrew Schemick purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,870 shares in the company, valued at $8,617,356.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,706,893 shares of company stock valued at $136,396,900. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $771,679,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Certara by 58.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,859 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Certara by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,482 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,944,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Certara by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,254,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 856,959 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Certara

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also

