Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock Position Raised by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 149.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000.

In related news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.72. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDAY. TheStreet lowered Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

