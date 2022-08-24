Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Trading Up 16.7%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.62 and last traded at $42.92. Approximately 8,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 201,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital raised Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Centrus Energy Stock Up 20.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $640.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LEU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.68% and a net margin of 58.67%. Analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after buying an additional 37,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 587,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,805,000 after buying an additional 43,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 16.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 30,806 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

