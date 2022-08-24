Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Trading Down 3.8%

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.07 and last traded at $79.18. 141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 61,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CSR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Centerspace to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerspace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is presently -121.67%.

Insider Transactions at Centerspace

In other news, Director Mary J. Twinem bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.48 per share, with a total value of $74,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at $542,470.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerspace

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centerspace by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Centerspace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Centerspace by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Centerspace by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centerspace

(Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.