Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.86

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.86 and last traded at C$5.99, with a volume of 100954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.57.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.86%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

