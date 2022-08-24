CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stake Cut by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 602.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.07. 58,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,949. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

