Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.30 and last traded at $103.14. Approximately 17,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,207,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.28.

CELH has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 289.85 and a beta of 1.97.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $382,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,787.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 13,500 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $1,349,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,027,181.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,787.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,708,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Celsius during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

