Cassia Capital Partners LLC Sells 25,458 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,458 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF makes up about 7.3% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC owned 2.59% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHDG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 555.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 504,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,249,000 after purchasing an additional 427,886 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 308,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 165,571 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 611,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,297,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 112,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,937,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $34.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,908. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $38.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.80.

