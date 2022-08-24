Cassia Capital Partners LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIGB. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 34,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GIGB traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,959. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.82 and a one year high of $55.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.83.

