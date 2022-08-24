CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Director James Huang Purchases 171,116 Shares

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) Director James Huang bought 171,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $559,549.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 171,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,549.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
James Huang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 22nd, James Huang bought 23,105 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $79,943.30.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of CASI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 63,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,695. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
- Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.