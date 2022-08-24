CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Director James Huang Purchases 171,116 Shares

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) Director James Huang bought 171,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $559,549.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 171,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,549.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, James Huang bought 23,105 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $79,943.30.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CASI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 63,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,695. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

