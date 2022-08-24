CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Director James Huang Buys 23,105 Shares

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) Director James Huang bought 23,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $79,943.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 194,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,004.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, James Huang bought 171,116 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $559,549.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.51. 63,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,695. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

