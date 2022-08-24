Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.24

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.24 and traded as low as $5.16. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 20,651 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Carver Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23.
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
