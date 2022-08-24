Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.24

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.24 and traded as low as $5.16. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 20,651 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Carver Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carver Bancorp by 171.4% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $775,000. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.