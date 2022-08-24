Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $15.98 Average PT from Analysts

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.98.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCL. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NYSE CCL opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,677,000 after buying an additional 399,545 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,060,000 after buying an additional 2,073,685 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,808,000 after buying an additional 1,157,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,354,000 after buying an additional 43,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

