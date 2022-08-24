CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.61 million.

CarGurus Stock Performance

NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.32. The stock had a trading volume of 19,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,265. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.56. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on CarGurus to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 29.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 27.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 31.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $332,000.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading

