Carbon (CO2) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.81 Million

Carbon (CO2) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. Carbon has a market cap of $238,402.86 and approximately $2.81 million worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 1,600,000 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio.

