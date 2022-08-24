Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$57.50

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group to C$57.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CPX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.05.

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of TSE CPX traded up C$0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$51.47. The company had a trading volume of 103,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,135. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$36.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91.

Insider Activity

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$657.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 2.7410844 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 20,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.34, for a total transaction of C$1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,631,539.90. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,500 shares of company stock worth $5,125,300.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

