Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.62 Per Share

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Canadian Solar in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $5.62 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.46. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $44.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,903,469 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $90,850,000 after buying an additional 30,157 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,727,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $84,939,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,430,106 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $76,038,000 after acquiring an additional 506,659 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 110.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,209,905 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $37,676,000 after acquiring an additional 635,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 817,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

