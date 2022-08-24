Canaccord Genuity Group Trims MDA (TSE:MDA) Target Price to C$12.00

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MDA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MDA from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on MDA from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of MDA stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$7.53. The company had a trading volume of 76,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. MDA has a twelve month low of C$7.35 and a twelve month high of C$16.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$893.75 million and a P/E ratio of 251.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.17.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

