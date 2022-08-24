Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Target Price to C$86.50

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$89.00 to C$86.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$87.27.
Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance
BNS stock traded down C$1.92 on Wednesday, hitting C$74.62. 2,166,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,215,109. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$71.21 and a 12-month high of C$95.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$77.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$83.93. The stock has a market cap of C$88.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.92.
About Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
Further Reading
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.