Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Gap Up to $23.54

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.54, but opened at $24.81. Cameco shares last traded at $25.76, with a volume of 308,309 shares traded.

CCJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

Cameco Stock Up 11.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.68.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

