Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Purchased by George Kaiser Family Foundation

George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,836,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823,008 shares during the period. Callaway Golf comprises 10.8% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned approximately 1.54% of Callaway Golf worth $66,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Callaway Golf Price Performance

NYSE:ELY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.27. 16,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,063. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.76.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 599,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,808,355.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 599,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,808,355.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 594,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,792,649.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Profile

(Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.