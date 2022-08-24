CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp grew its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the period. British American Tobacco comprises approximately 3.2% of CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 379,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after purchasing an additional 25,749 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.0% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at $214,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.3 %

BTI stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.79. 68,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,713. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.46. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

British American Tobacco Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTI. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.