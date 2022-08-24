CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp Buys Shares of 239,000 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 239,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,698,000. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises 4.3% of CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 158,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,048,771. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.