Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89-2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CAL. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of CAL stock traded down $3.84 on Wednesday, hitting $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 20,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28. Caleres has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $31.13.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 62.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $979,402.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,967,430.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $36,054.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,421,304.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $979,402.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,531 shares in the company, valued at $15,967,430.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,163 shares of company stock worth $2,587,449. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,374,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after buying an additional 171,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Caleres by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,535,000 after buying an additional 33,793 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Caleres by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 798,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after buying an additional 140,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

