Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Shares Gap Down to $1,287.59

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,287.59, but opened at $1,242.30. Cable One shares last traded at $1,235.48, with a volume of 21 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,745.83.

Cable One Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,332.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,357.23.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.36%.

In other Cable One news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total transaction of $492,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total transaction of $492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.00, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,299 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

