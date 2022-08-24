C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Sets New 12-Month High at $119.26

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $119.26 and last traded at $119.13, with a volume of 52784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.40 and its 200 day moving average is $103.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,795,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total transaction of $2,418,013.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,242,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,795,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,047 shares of company stock worth $7,189,957 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

