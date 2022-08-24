Bytom (BTM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.02 Million

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $19.85 million and $10.02 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00263648 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001046 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000934 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,765,790,644 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io.

Buying and Selling Bytom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

