Bytecoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37,964.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $11.55 million and approximately $37,964.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.44 or 0.00707066 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

