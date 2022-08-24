Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Trading 9.4% Higher

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.92. 19,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,645,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Butterfly Network Stock Up 7.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.41.

Insider Activity at Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 159.44% and a negative return on equity of 25.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $51,099.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 676,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Butterfly Network

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,216,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 36,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,045,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,059,000 after acquiring an additional 244,298 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,464,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,727,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,513,000 after acquiring an additional 237,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,215,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 142,092 shares in the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

