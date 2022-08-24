Busy DAO (BUSY) Trading Down 9.7% This Week

Busy DAO (BUSY) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Busy DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Busy DAO has a market capitalization of $149,154.32 and $53,900.00 worth of Busy DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Busy DAO has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00763722 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016150 BTC.

Busy DAO Profile

Busy DAO’s total supply is 255,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,076,323 coins. Busy DAO’s official Twitter account is @Busy_Technology.

Busy DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Busy DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Busy DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Busy DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

