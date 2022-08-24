Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,249.00

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,249 ($39.26) and last traded at GBX 3,134 ($37.87), with a volume of 1070913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,053 ($36.89).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNZL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,935 ($35.46) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($35.65) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,879.44 ($34.79).

Bunzl Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60. The stock has a market cap of £10.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,355.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,908.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,896.03.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Further Reading

