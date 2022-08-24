BSClaunch (BSL) Achieves Market Cap of $14,966.67

BSClaunch (BSL) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. BSClaunch has a market cap of $14,966.67 and approximately $1,029.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSClaunch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00765327 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00016348 BTC.

About BSClaunch

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg.

BSClaunch Coin Trading

