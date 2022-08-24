Brokers Issue Forecasts for Superior Gold Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superior Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Superior Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$38.30 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Superior Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of Superior Gold stock opened at C$0.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.82. Superior Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$1.20. The company has a market cap of C$61.00 million and a PE ratio of 6.19.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

