Brokerages Set Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) PT at $118.14

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.14.

WIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 207.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 105.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

WIX stock opened at $67.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.10. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $234.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

