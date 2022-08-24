Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives $75.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.57.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $1,707,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,053,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,101,000 after purchasing an additional 674,921 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

