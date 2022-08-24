Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9-4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.00 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EAT. Raymond James upped their price target on Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.17.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.88. The company had a trading volume of 92,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,579. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.23.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Brinker International Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Stories

