Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Stock Price Down 6.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock to $2.00. The company traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 23,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,392,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Health Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHG. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in Bright Health Group by 601.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000.

Bright Health Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 134.30% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Further Reading

