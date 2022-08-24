Brian Pomeroy Buys 1,195 Shares of QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE) Stock

QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE – Get Rating) insider Brian Pomeroy acquired 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$12.01 ($8.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,350.76 ($10,035.49).

QBE Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.13.

QBE Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. QBE Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

