Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total transaction of $538,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LFUS. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $239.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.31. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $223.31 and a one year high of $334.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.73.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Stories

