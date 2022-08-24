Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 3,844 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned 0.18% of Equity Commonwealth worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQC. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.52 and a beta of 0.20. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

