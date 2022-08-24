Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Invests $5.23 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,278 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,847,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $869,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $616,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

