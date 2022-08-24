Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $2.37 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in General Mills by 204.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.42. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $78.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

