Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Grows Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $109.64 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.33 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.17.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

