Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Buys 309,215 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 152.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,215 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 87,240.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

MTG stock opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

